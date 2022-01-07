Elections, macroeconomic uncertainty, high interest rates, inflation… There is no lack of ingredients to make the stock market a place for investors with nerves of steel. Ten out of ten stock experts say the year has what it takes to be a cycle of high volatility, big gains and losses, and difficult to predict. None of this, however, means that investing in the shares of companies listed on the B3 will be bad business. Some of the largest banks and brokerages in the country, consulted by DINHEIRO, outline an overview of the environment for the stock market this year and make recommendations on companies and sectors for investors looking for low, medium and high risk in publicly traded companies.

Partner of Rio Gestão, André Querne he stated that the external scenario is not a concern. “The entire stock exchange problem is in the internal scenario and the result of the macroeconomic policy.” He highlighted the market’s concern with the government’s fiscal balance and with “an eventual increase in spending due to populist motivation”. In an election year, this weighs heavily on the mood of the stock exchange. So much so that a good part of this eventual lack of control is priced. “The market has already adjusted to a very low level,” said Querne. A similar forecast is that of the chief analyst at Toro Investimentos, Rafael Panonko. “The year 2022 promises to be full of uncertainties and greater volatility precisely because it is an election year. Political polarization must intensify. High interest rates and persistent inflation deteriorate the attractiveness of the stock market.” Even so, for the analyst at Ágora Investimentos, Ricardo França, “the stock market has an upside potential (appreciation) of 20% this year. In the most optimistic projections, it will reach 168,000 points. In the most pessimistic forecasts, go back to around 93,000 points.”

On Thursday morning (6), the Ibovespa oscillated around 101,000 points, after having retreated 2% the day before, due to news that came from the United States: the Federal Reserve (Fed, the country’s monetary authority) has beckoned with high interest. According to analysts, it is practically certain that there will be a 0.25% increase in US interest rates at the next Fed meeting in March. The impact of this perspective on the global economy was enough to cause the biggest contraction in the Brazilian stock market since November – proving that events abroad will continue to affect the mood of the domestic market.