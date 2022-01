The city of Aparecida de Goiania, in the Brazilian state of Goias, recorded the first death from the Omicron mutant, according to a report by the local newspaper O Globo, citing the Municipal Health Secretariat.

And the Bloomberg News Agency quoted the report as saying that the 68-year-old patient was suffering from comorbidities, including chronic pulmonary embolism and arterial hypertension.

According to the report, the man has already received three doses of COVID-19 vaccines.