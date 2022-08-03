Square Enix has updated the official website of Harvestellahis next farming and life simulation RPG, with new screenshots and gameplay details.

In addition to information on farming, fishing, and the game’s relationship mechanics, the website features a number of new images depicting Nemea Town, the city of spring.

One of the four main locations that players will visit in Harvestella will be Nemea. Located near the Seaslight of Spring, flowers bloom all year round in the city. The town’s questline revolves around a large and mysterious egg that appears in Seaslight of Spring. There, players can meet characters like Asyl and Istina, a teacher from the town’s orphanage.

Players can then increase their relationship level with characters through missions. Improving your relationship with characters can unlock new combat skills, as well as provide reward items.

Additionally, Square Enix revealed the Skylancer type of work, which focuses on wide-ranging physical attacks. It also details the farming and fishing mechanics of the game. As with most farming RPGs, players will have access to both year-round and seasonal crops. Spring crops will include tomatoes, peaches and strawberries. Along with fish caught in various fishing spots, players can choose to use them in the kitchen, process them to make more expensive products, or sell them for money.

Harvestella will arrive on Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam on November 4, 2022.

Source: Gematsu