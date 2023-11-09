One of the outfits created by Harry Lambert for Zara. Courtesy of Zara

“When I was a child who liked clothes they made me bullying. Today I live in London and feel safe walking down the street the way I want, and hopefully the same is true in smaller cities. As fashion becomes seen more as something fun, as a form of expression, people will feel more comfortable. “I hope the changes have a trickle-down effect,” Harry Lambert explained at the beginning of the year in this interview. S Fashion. The 36-year-old Briton has become one of the star stylists on the current scene, along with figures like Law Roach (famous responsible for the shocking looks of Zendaya) or Kate Young (advisor to Selena Gomez or Michelle Williams). Lambert has managed to turn the British singer Harry Styles into a style reference, and also works with performers who always attract attention for their risky bets on the red carpets, from Emma Corrin (who has starred in campaigns with Miu Miu), to Josh O ‘Connor (who has been the image of Loewe) or Eddie Redmayne. Now, the “trickle effect” to achieve changes and achieve greater freedom in fashion that Lambert spoke of a few months ago can multiply: on November 13, his collection will go on sale Cutie Chaoshis first collaboration with the fashion giant Zara, something that can take the stylist’s proposal to a new dimension (in Spain alone, the brand sold more than seven million euros a day in 2022).

Courtesy of Zara

Because for Lambert the important thing is to break barriers and overcome stereotypes. And share your vision of fashion with the world. Necklaces are one of her star accessories, which she began to use on her male clients (“Harry Styles was not the only one. Pearls became almost a symbol. I remember that when I started wearing them, people literally stopped in their tracks. Today “It’s normal, it’s fun and almost a basic,” he told this magazine in January), and he has collaborated in the exploration of the gender identity of actress Emma Corrin (who identifies as a non-binary person). “With Emma I was lucky enough to be her friend before working together; She is on her own journey, that of her gender identity, so it is nice to go alongside her, explore whether she prefers a more masculine or more feminine garment. It’s about making sure they are comfortable with what they are wearing,” he explained. Among the 60 pieces that make up the Cutie Chaos collection, there is no shortage of nods to the elements that have become iconic, such as knitted vests, necklaces (this time made of crystals, not pearls), sweatshirts or naive-inspired prints. and vintage that are repeated in several garments.

Courtesy of Zara

Lambert has recognized In an interview published in Vogue who has created this collection thinking about his 15-year-old self and the importance of commercial fashion for the general public to discover their own style. As the Inditex brand explains in its press release, this is the British debut in fashion design. He has done it “hand in hand with Zara’s creative team” and “has been inspired by his previous work to develop a capsule collection, whose garments and accessories, designed to be treasured and shared, allow for infinite mixes and combinations.” They add that “although Lambert’s style is popular for its revision of classic tailoring, his proposals often look to the past to recontextualize retro pieces and mix them with other exceptional garments and accessories that he finds on his travels.” They also emphasize that low-impact fibers and recycled materials (wool, polyester, nylon and cotton) have been used for manufacturing.

Courtesy of Zara

With this collaboration, Zara takes another step in its communication and sales strategy, by joining the name of the brand to that of a renowned stylist related to celebrities whose aesthetics have many followers due to their originality and marked personality. Last August, the Inditex brand also delivered another coup by launching a campaign starring actress Ángela Molina, 67, which was interpreted as a demand against ageism. In addition, Harry Lambert’s capsule collection plays with exclusivity (along with the democratization of the product): the London fashion temple Dover Street Market will offer an advance sale from November 9 of its pieces, to which the general public will be able to access from November 13 through Zara.com.