From: Patrick Mayer

Hezbollah is said to have Russian anti-ship missiles. The Shiite terrorist militia threatens US warships off the coast of Lebanon. What’s supposed to be behind it.

Beirut – The Shiite terrorist militia is largely holding back in the war in Israel. At least when it comes to major active combat operations against the Israeli armed forces. However, there are harsh threats from the south of Lebanon, where the Iranian-backed organization rules in a state-free area.

War in Israel: USA has sent aircraft carriers to the eastern Mediterranean

“All scenarios are possible,” said Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in a public speech, warning Israel of a second front alongside the fighting in Gaza against Hamas. “What is happening on our front lines is very important,” he said. Because of the threat from Hamas, Israel is forced to relocate a third of its army, a quarter of its air force and half of its Iron Dome air defense to the Lebanese border.

Because of Hezbollah and Iran, the USA had sent two aircraft carrier groups around the USS Gerald R. Ford and USS Eisenhower to the eastern Mediterranean. They are stationed somewhere between Cyprus and the Lebanese coast, with around 150 fighter jets on the flight decks. It was precisely those warships that Hezbollah threatened to cover up. Because: The radical Islamist terrorist organization is said to have Russian P-800 Oniks anti-ship missiles. This is what the news agency reports Reuters citing unnamed Lebanese sources.

A P-800 Oniks “Yakhont” is fired from a K-300 Bastion missile system. (Symbolic photo) © IMAGO/Russian Defense Ministry

US warships off Lebanon: Does Hezbollah have Russian “Yakhont” missiles?

These are so-called “Yakhont” missiles that were stationed in Syria more than a decade ago to support ruler Bashar al-Assad in putting down the civil war. The almost nine meter long rockets came to Lebanon via Syria. The autocratic regime in Syria is considered to be allied with Hezbollah. However, the report does not reveal how many of these rockets are said to be in Hezbollah’s possession. Nor what Hezbollah would use to shoot them down.

The “Yakhont” missile actually needs a warship, a submarine or large military vehicles such as the Russian K-300 Bastion coastal battery as a carrier and launch platform. It is not known whether Hezbollah has such large weapon systems. According to the Washington-based Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) The Yakhont approaches a target at a low altitude of around ten to 15 meters. The rocket is used from the ground as a cruise missile.

P-800 Oniks The Armed Forces of Russia put into service in 1998 a P-800 Oniks anti-ship missile, called “Yakhont” in Russian (English: Yakhont). The missile can be used as a anti-ship missile against large surface ships and as a cruise missile against land targets. The P-800 Oniks is almost nine meters long and has a diameter of 72 centimeters. The combat weight is three tons, while the high-explosive and armor-piercing warhead is said to weigh up to 300 kilograms. The Russian army fires the missiles primarily from K-300 Bastion systems for coastal defense or from Admiral Gorshkov-class frigates.

Russia’s Yachont missile: The P-800 Oniks has a range of 300 kilometers

And: It can supposedly fly at a speed of 2,700 km/h with a range of 300 kilometers. Which makes defending against them all the more difficult. Three current and one former US official would confirm that Hezbollah has built an impressive arsenal of weapons, writes Reuters further, including anti-ship missiles.

“We’re obviously paying a lot of attention to it. And we take seriously the skills they have,” one of the officials said, according to the news agency. However, neither the US government nor the US Navy officially confirmed that, according to their findings, Hezbollah has “Yakhont” missiles. Pure threatening gestures? Or a serious danger?

Deployed to the Eastern Mediterranean: The USS Gerald R. Ford is said to be off the coast of Lebanon. © IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

US aircraft carriers off Lebanon and Israel: USS Gerald R. Ford and USS Eisenhower including escort ships

In addition to the actual carriers, a US Navy Carrier Strike Group (German: aircraft carrier combat group) usually has guided missile cruisers and/or guided missile destroyers as escort ships that take over air surveillance (for example against anti-ship missiles) and can even fire cruise missiles. There are also usually two hunting submarines for underwater protection as well as convoy ships for equipment and provisions for missions at sea that sometimes last for weeks. A corresponding number of US warships are currently off the coast of Lebanon. (pm)