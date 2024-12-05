Bayern Munich may be able to use striker Harry Kane again this year. The 31-year-old completed his first running laps on the German record champions’ training grounds again on Thursday. “Welcome back to the pitch,” Bayern wrote. Kane suffered a small muscle fiber tear in his right thigh in the top game at Borussia Dortmund (1-1). Bayern have so far left it open how long the superstar will be out. Kane was sorely missed on Tuesday when Munich lost 1-0 in the cup round of 16 against Bayer Leverkusen. Kane has scored 14 goals this season in the league, plus five in the premier class and one in the DFB Cup.
Bayern will face 1. FC Heidenheim on Saturday (3:30 p.m.). Coach Vincent Kompany’s team will then play in the Champions League against Donetsk (December 10th) before Christmas, as well as in the league in Mainz (December 14th) and at the end of the year against Leipzig (December 20th).
