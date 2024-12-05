Bayern Munich may be able to use striker Harry Kane again this year. The 31-year-old completed his first running laps on the German record champions’ training grounds again on Thursday. “Welcome back to the pitch,” Bayern wrote. Kane suffered a small muscle fiber tear in his right thigh in the top game at Borussia Dortmund (1-1). Bayern have so far left it open how long the superstar will be out. Kane was sorely missed on Tuesday when Munich lost 1-0 in the cup round of 16 against Bayer Leverkusen. Kane has scored 14 goals this season in the league, plus five in the premier class and one in the DFB Cup.