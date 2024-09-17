Very serious road accident on the A14, unfortunately a woman died instantly, while her husband is in desperate conditions: they were returning from vacation

A very serious one accident road accident is what happened late yesterday morning, Monday 16 September, in A14Unfortunately, the worst off was a German tourist who was sitting in the passenger seat of the Vam driven by her husband.

Unfortunately they collided with a truck that was entering the lane and the impact immediately appeared very severe. serious. In order to free the two spouses from sheet metal of their vehicle, the intervention of the Fire Brigade was also necessary.

According to initial information released by some local media, the tragedy occurred around 1.50pm yesterday, Monday 16th September. Precisely along the A14 motorway, between the toll booths of Fano and Marottawhich are located in the province of Pesaro. The couple of tourists were on board their Go and they were returning to Germany, so they had a long journey ahead of them.

However, it was along the route that the unthinkable happened. For reasons currently being investigated by the police, a man driving a truck while trying to to return from a lay-by would have invaded their lane. Perhaps because the left was occupied, the gentleman was unable to move and the impact between them proved to be inevitable and fatal.

Accident on A14, the dynamics and the death of the woman

Passers-by, seeing the couple’s vehicle reduced to a pile of sheet metalthey asked for the intervention of both the health workers and the Fire Brigade. The latter worked for a long time to free the couple from the wreckage, but for the woman there was no more nothing to do.

The doctors could do nothing but declare her death. The two called Robert and Nadja Isabella Spormaierthey were returning home after a holiday in Italy.

However, while the woman lost her life, her husband is now hospitalised in the local hospital and his conditions appear to be very serious. serious. Further investigations will now be necessary to understand the exact dynamics of the accident and any responsibilities.