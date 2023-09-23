Without mercy, the Bayern Munich crushed 7-0 Bochum in his match this Saturday on the fifth day of the Bundesliga, where he dazzled Harry Kane with a hat trick and two assists, thanks to which the Bavarians take the lead.

Bayern had started the day as third, tied on 10 points with the Bayer Leverkusen (2nd), which on Sunday the newly promoted team is measured Heidenheim.

(Shakira and Piqué: former worker exploded, strong complaints of workplace abuse)(Piqué’s father responds to Shakira: this is how the ex-father-in-law reacted to ‘The Boss’)

Mercilessly

On Friday, Stuttgart (12 points) had taken the lead with its 3-1 win over Darmstadt, but now it gives up first place to the Munich team.

The 7-0 also means that Bayern’s goal difference is now +14, so Bayer Leverkusen [caído al sexto lugar a la espera de su partido]who now have it at +8, will need to win by six points difference in their duel on Sunday to return to the lead, where they had started this sixth day.

Bayern has won four of the five games played in this Bundesliga. All except the 2-2 draw against Bayer Leverkusen, which for now is their great rival in the domestic championship.

Kane, star signing of Bayern and the Bundesliga For this season, he has already broken a personal record with the champion club of the last eleven German leagues.

No player had scored as much in his first five league games for him.

Bayern. Thus, it surpasses the effectiveness that emblematic names of the club such as Gerd Müller (1965), Miroslav Klose (2007) or Mario Mandzukic (2012).

Until now, this trio shared the record, with five goals in their first five games as Munich players.

In the first half, Bayern scored four goals against Bochum this Saturday (14th), through the Cameroonians Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (minute 4), Kane (13), the Dutch Matthijs De Ligt (29) and Leroy Sané (38).

In the second half, two more goals from Kane (54 from a penalty and 88) and one from Frenchman Mathys Tel (81) gave the home team the victory.

Kane, who thus achieved his first hat-trick in Bayern colors, also provided assists for Sané and Tel’s goals. “I’m happy to do my part. I hope many more come [goles] more,” Kane wished after his performance on Saturday.