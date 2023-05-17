PAccording to British media reports, rinz Harry and Duchess Meghan were involved in a “nearly catastrophic” car hunt. As the BBC reports, citing a spokesman for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Harry, Meghan and Meghan’s mother were returning from an awards show in New York. Papparazzi are said to have been involved in the chase. According to the spokesman, the incident almost resulted in collisions with pedestrians, police officers and other cars.

According to the Guardian, the chase lasted more than two hours. “While there is always some public interest in well-known figures, the safety of anyone should never be compromised,” the couple’s rep said. Accordingly, the chase resulted in “several near-collisions with other drivers on the street, pedestrians and two New York police officers”.

The incident brings back memories of the tragic accident of Harry’s mother, Lady Di, who was also being followed by paparazzi before her death. However, the driver, who was drunk, was to blame for the accident. The theory that the celebrity photographers were to blame for Diana’s accident has been thrown out by courts.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle said goodbye to the front row of the Royals in 2020, since then the couple has lived in the US state of California. Since then, they have repeatedly caused a stir and displeasure in the United Kingdom with clear criticism of the royal family. Harry recently attended the coronation of his father, King Charles III, in London. part; Meghan and her two children, Archie and Lilibet, stayed away from the ceremony.