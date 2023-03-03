United Kingdom.- Last Wednesday it was reported that King Charles III was planning to banish his youngest son, the prince harry and his wife, Meghan Markle of the usufruct of Frogmore Cottagethe residence where the grounds of the Windsor Castle.

You have to remember that the Dukes of Sussex They had occupied a place on said land since last 2019, and according to ‘The Telegraph’, the monarch wants to offer the house to one of his brothers, the Prince Andrew.

We recommend you read…

It was through a source close to the youngest son of Princess Diana of Wales and the King Charles III who confessed to the newspaper that the decision taken in which he was deny access to partner to the residence to which they arrive every time they visit the United Kingdom “has not been welcomed” by the dukes.

“They had made that place their home,” the source said, noting that both Prince Harry and his wife see that home as “the only safe place left” when they travel to the UK.

We recommend you read…

And it is that since the Dukes of Sussex left the British royalty, the Ministry of the Interior decided that it was not going to give police surveillance to the Dukes of Sussex, so both could be unprotected.

In fact, various English newspapers have come to indicate that Prince Harry and the protagonist of ‘Suits’ are “stunned”, as mentioned by ‘Daily Mail’, which says that they have until the summer arrives to conclude the move.

But that’s not all, they also suggest that the friends of the dukes know that Harry and Meghan think that King Carlos III imposed a last and cruel punishment for both, and thus be able to “get them off the scene forever.”

Apparently, last Wednesday it was reported that Buckingham Palace notified Prince William’s younger brother and the exact actress that they had to leave their residence in the United Kingdom for the previous month of January.

Everything seems to indicate that the exile of the dukes is revenge for having made strong accusations against the British crown in the documentary that the couple released on the Netflix platform and the autobiographical book that Harry wrote.