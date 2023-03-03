During the month of March 2023, the world will be a spectator of great astronomical events, from meteor showers, conjunctions, lunar phases and the spring equinox.

Events that fortunately can be seen in Mexico, for which you will have the opportunity to witness them just by turning your eyes to the sky and being patient and waiting.

In the same way that it has been presented during the first months of 2023, with the passage of the green comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) and the Alpha Centaurid meteor shower. The month of March has also arrived with great astronomical shows that you will learn about below.

Astronomical events of March

March 2: Conjunction of Mercury and Saturn.

March 3: Moon apogee, which occurs when our natural satellite reaches the furthest point in its orbit from Earth.

March 7: Full Moon.

March 8: Observation of the open cluster NGC 2362, which can be seen with small telescopes.

March 15: Norminids Meteor Shower; This event will have started in February and runs until March 28 with the observation rate of up to 6 meteors per hour.

March 18: Observation of the galaxy M 51 which will be visible with small telescopes.

March 19: Perigee Moon, which occurs when the Moon reaches its closest point to Earth. This day the conjunction of the Moon and Saturn will also be visible.

March 20: Spring Equinox.

March 21: New Moon.

March 22: Conjunction of the Moon and Jupiter.

March 24: Conjunction of the Moon and Venus.

March 27: The spiral galaxy M 94 may become visible for observation.

March 28: Conjunction of the Moon and Mars.

March 31: Venus and Uranus conjunction.

