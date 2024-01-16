A new folk singer was a victim of crime in Juliaca, Puno region. The artist said that a group of subjects quickly entered her home and stole a series of belongings, including her harp and her microphone. Mayta Sánchez denounced the event that occurred on January 15, 2024, in the Huancané neighborhood of the southern city.

“No one can be calm at home. Everything has been taken. At 9 or 9.30 pm (the robbery occurred). My things were outside (at the entrance of the building). I went up to the fourth floor and I didn't notice “They have not struggled,” the singer revealed to La República.

In addition to the musical instrument and the microphone, which was valued at S/1,500, the thugs took merchandise from Mayta: polo shirts, which cost more than S/10,000, and sneakers (S/5,000). “I have been working (as an artist) for three years, with so much sacrifice. God is great, I have not hurt anyone. I am a humble person,” he added.

Finally, he stated that he suspects some people, although he did not want to give names. “I don't want to think, I suspect, but I don't want to, because they entered directly. (…) They knew what value my things had and where they were located. Because sometimes it was here or at the back. This door had a key,” he said.

