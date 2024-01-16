Ice hockey | Valtteri Filppula and Sami Vatanen shone in the CHL semi-final – a bad disappointment for Luko

from Rauma Luko's career in the men's hockey Champions League in the CHL ended in the semi-finals.

Lukko lost in the decisive second semi-final game in Rauma to the Swiss side Geneva 2–3. Geneva continues to the final match with the combined goals of the two semi-finals 5–4.

“A huge disappointment, of course,” said Luko's head coach Tomi Lämsa In the TV interview of V sport 1.

“We were not at our best at any point today. I should have been able to play with the puck better, and rhythm my playing”, he analyzed.

Rauma Lukko and the Swiss Genève-Servette went into the second leg of the semi-final with a 2-2 draw.

Lukko dominated the first period even sovereignly at times and was above all more effective in his goal positions.

Jakob Stenqvist shook the goalkeeper with a handsome move Jussi Olkinuoran behind the back.

Genève-Servette's goalkeeper couldn't do anything for the opening goal, but correspondingly, the second hit by the Romanian team went to him.

Brayden Burke shortly after the blue line, the flick slipped between Olkinuora's legs with ease.

In addition to Olkinuora, the Geneva team has many Finnish players who have also appeared in Leijon, such as Teemu Hartikainen, Valtteri Filppula, Sakari Manninen.

Second batch changed a lot. The visiting team took control of the game, and for a long time the players from Rauma were kept up by the goalkeeper who played brilliantly Christopher Gibson.

Even the fresh Lukko watchman didn't last long. Filppula, who belongs to the so-called three-gold club (Olympic gold, world championship, NHL championship), reduced the game to 1-2.

58 seconds later, a defender Sami Vatanen leveled the match.

Third The game started in a sad way for the Romanians.

Filppula took the visitors to a 3–2 lead after about five minutes and a place in the final. Vatanen gave a brilliant pass to hit.

“It's always nice to score goals. It feels good when there aren't too many goals,” Filppula laughed.

In the final moments of the fight, Lukko pressed on fiercely: the puck already bounced near the Swiss goal line, but there was no equalizer. The match ended with a 3–2 victory for Genève-Servette, which meant that the Swiss advanced to the final.