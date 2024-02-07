Harold Tejada (Astana) won the second stage of the Colombia Tour 2024, which took place this Wednesday between Paipa and Santa Rosa de Viterbo169 kilometers, in which the mountain wreaked havoc on the lot.

The runner born in Pitalito, Huila, 26 years ago, broke a personal record in this competition.

(Harold Tejada blew up the Tour Colombia: stage winner)(Nairo Quintana: hard slam of the door on journalists in the Tour Colombia)

Datazo

He was in the escape that he was, with the runners that they were and at the end, in the third category climb and 3 kilometers from the finish line, the man from Huila measured his strength and gained experience over them.

The truth is that Tejada has won little, at least he debuted his record in competitions of the International Cycling Union (UCI).



Yes, he had won in the Vuelta del Porvenir in 2014, in the Vuelta de la Juventud of Venezuela in 2015 and in the Pan American in Aguascalientes, Mexico, in 2015 in the team pursuit, but on the road in UCI tests he had gone in white.

Tejada is the new leader of the Colombia Tour and now the tough fight will come with the other bosses, such as Egan Bernal, Richard Carapaz, Nairo Quintana, who remembered to pursue too late.

Photo: César Melgarejo / EL TIEMPO

The Colombian runner is up, he is ready to face the crucial day of Alto del Vino next Saturday and this information about his first UCI victory, he should have his spirits up.

(Dani Alves trial: today the Brazilian player will testify and answer questioning)

Lisandro Rengifo

Editor of EL TIEMPO

@lisandroabel​