12/17/2024



Updated at 8:12 p.m.





Angel haropresident of Real Betisintervened in the third point of the agenda of the board of the green and white club to defend the management of the council in the 2023-24 season and the application of the results, as well as to indicate the future plans, also talking about the squad and its composition.

Economically, Haro highlighted that “if we analyze the income statement, in operating income (commercial, tickets, competition) we stand at 138 million euros, that is ten million less in the regression of television and the elimination of the Europa League . For subscribers it is only raised by the CPI and for tickets it is an already mature amount and at the current stage it is not going to grow any more. In sales we will grow through the sale of international products and the Forever Green platform. In Europe the new UEFA formats give us more income and qualifying for the Champions League would be a great advance but Not entering Europe would affect our budgets. It would be a double edged sword. and we have to know how to handle it. With television rights there is a great setback. The Impulso Plan is not giving the expected results due to piracy and overexploitation of football. Growth in commercials and admissions will slow down and there is a risk of not entering Europe and there will be a setback in television. The club has grown in personnel expenses due to the Impulse Plan but this season we are optimizing expenses for the coming years. In the cost of first team personnel we have made the greatest investment, in my first year it was 35 million and the depreciation per player was 8 and now we have salaries of 82 and depreciation of more than 20.”

In this way he valued that the structure of the Betic locker room will focus on the youth team: «In order to maintain the level of the workforce we have had to carry out a capital increase. With this level of sports spending, Ebitda would have been negative. This is compensated by the sale of players, which has reached a figure of 45 million but let’s not get carried away by this great data. The market is stagnant, according to LaLiga. The increase allows us to recover part of the negative equity and helps refinance the debt. But a message of caution must be given. The level of debt is higher than desirable. The money from sales has been used to cover losses and also to maintain the level of investment in the squad and coaching staff.”

And he continued: «The players are an asset and our strategy is to maintain the level but now reducing the cost. With sales of 45 million, the profit has only been 321,000 euros. In the short term we will have short squads, maximum of 22 squad players plus homegrown players. It’s time to bet on players with very proven performance. We have made a large investment in the quarry and the time has come to make it profitable. We cannot be infected by constant transfer requests. We cannot think about incorporations without taking into account possible departures. It is our obligation to improve the team but many times the improvement is at home.”