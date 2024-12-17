The Board will reactivate the Table of Industrial Security Agents to “advance in the improvement of services and security of the facilities” through a new agreement that “reactivates” the one signed in 2015 and that is framed “in the dialogue policies permanent and collaboration with the associative fabric” of the autonomous Government.

This was announced by the Minister of Industry, Commerce and Employment, Leticia García, minutes before participating in the Annual Assembly of the Regional Federation of Electrical and Telecommunications Installation Employers of Castilla y León. There it has announced a new agreement that aims to “strengthen” cooperation between all the agents that make up the Industrial Security value chain in Castilla y León.

The Table of Industrial Safety Agents of Castilla y León, which is configured through this agreement, is conceived as “a forum to ensure industrial safety, risk prevention, protection against accidents and accidents, and “improving the competitiveness of companies in Castilla y León”details the department through a statement.

The Table will address issues such as regulatory development, the homogenization of criteria in administrative processing, the design and dissemination of campaigns on industrial safety of industrial facilities and products, the implementation of measures to improve services and security, or the application of new protocols to streamline procedures and records, among others.

The counselor, who has committed to having this body operational “as soon as possible”, has indicated that this space for dialogue and agreement must be an instrument “to facilitate, with all guarantees, the work of companies and professionals that operate in the sector”. He has also indicated that, at the same time, it must be formed “as an instrument to improve the provision of services to companies and citizens in a matter as important and as sensitive as security and the quality of services linked to electricity supply and telecommunications“.

Key sectors

During the Assembly, the counselor, who was accompanied by the general director of Industry, Mariano Muñoz, stressed the “important role” played by professionals of this sector in the process of transformation of “key” sectors such as renewable energies, electric mobility, efficiency and energy savings or universal connectivity, and has encouraged them to continue working from “corporate social responsibility to lead these processes “.

Finally, the head of the Ministry has made the services and training programs of the Public Employment Service of Castilla y León available to the sector, and has invited companies to participate in the different lines of à la carte training available, both for improve the qualification and adaptation of professionals on staff to have new professionals.

In addition to these programs, “tailored to companies”Ecyl develops other training initiatives to qualify professionals in a sector with a high labor demand. In this sense, 21 training actions linked to professional certificates in electrical installations and telecommunications installations are already scheduled for next year, with a budget of almost 1.3 million euros.

Of them, twelve will be electrical installations courses with an investment of 869,400 euros, and another nine will be telecommunications installations courses with a budget of 421,650 euros.