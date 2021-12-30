Juma Al Nuaimi (Abu Dhabi)

His Excellency Dr. Hareb Al-Amimi, President of the State Audit Bureau and President of the Conference of the States Parties to the United Nations Convention against Corruption, said that the year 2021 is a historical turning point and a qualitative breakthrough for the UAE, as it celebrates its golden jubilee after 50 years of its establishment, five decades of exceptional achievements, thanks to Exceptional leadership, in an exceptional nation founded with the extraordinary vision of the Founding Fathers.

He added: “The State Audit Bureau played a fundamental role in monitoring the proper use and management of public funds, which ensures the achievement of the strategic goals of the state within the frameworks of policies and development plans aimed at placing the UAE in the ranks of developed countries, aimed at improving the scientific, practical and living standards of the people of the Emirates. The role of the Bureau was not limited to concern for local affairs only, but the Bureau was a key player in changing the system of oversight work on the government sector at the regional and international levels, and contributing to advancing the agenda of preventing and combating corruption at the global level.

He added: «Since the inception of the state in 1972, the wise leadership has realized the importance of having a supervisory body entrusted with the responsibility of supervising the union’s funds and oversight over its financial resources. The constitution stipulates the establishment of the supervisory body, believing in the importance of the role that this body will play in supporting the desired development process. Since then, the Bureau has played a distinguished role in supporting decision-making departments and policy and planning centers through the professional reports provided by the Bureau that reflect the effectiveness and efficiency of the use of public funds in the implementation of development plans and projects.

His Excellency pointed out that the Audit Bureau was able to achieve its strategic vision by becoming one of the most prominent supreme audit institutions in the world.

He continued, “Since the beginning of the fourth decade of the blessed renaissance and the state’s restructuring of the government scene, in order to meet the aspirations of the leadership and people of the Emirates, the Bureau began developing its oversight mechanisms, so it proceeded to modernize theories of financial control, develop electronic monitoring methods and expand the scope of its powers in the field of preventing and combating corruption, in a manner that ensures the immunization and protection of public money from misuse and focus on the process of capacity building, in a manner that achieves and parallels the level of development in government sector institutions. Which contributed significantly to achieving the national development goals with a large degree of effectiveness, efficiency and economy, which led to accelerating the pace of achievements at the national and regional levels, and what was positively reflected in the advancement of the level of prosperity and scientific and development progress. The level of trust he has enjoyed in the international community, regulatory bodies, international professional organizations and bodies.