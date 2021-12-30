Sami Abdel Raouf (Dubai)

Health sector officials confirmed that following the health protocol for the New Year’s celebrations holiday issued by health authorities, guarantees the safety of everyone during celebration activities and holidays, stressing the need to remain committed to the side of caution, and follow the health instructions issued by official authorities.

And they pointed out, in exclusive statements to “Al-Ittihad”, the importance of adopting customs and practices that guarantee the health and safety of everyone, such as the obligation to wear masks, while leaving a safe distance when participating in celebration events, pointing to the need to ensure that periodic checks are carried out and maintaining continuous sterilization, in addition to attention and preservation. For the elderly and those with chronic diseases. They said, “The members of society have an important role in strengthening and integrating the national efforts undertaken by all sectors of the state in facing the pandemic (Covid-19), with the cooperation of everyone and the commitment of society, we are able to control and contain this disease, and prevent the escalation of cases of the disease.” : «The increase in cases of the emerging (Corona) virus, currently, is a global wave, and the UAE is among the best countries in dealing with the repercussions of the virus, but it is necessary to continue to follow the precautionary measures and preventive measures.

Holiday essentials

Initially, Yahya Kayed, Director of Operations at Burjeel Hospital in Sharjah, confirmed that the UAE had achieved outstanding rates in reducing new cases of the emerging “Corona” virus, which made the country more able to move forward in controlling the disease, noting that the continued decline in numbers Injuries during the New Year holidays are an urgent necessity, and a strategic goal that needs the participation of the individual community in achieving it.

He stated that avoiding the continued rise in cases of infection that occurred recently, requires following all precautionary measures, ensuring physical distancing, wearing a muzzle, continuous sterilization, staying away from crowded places and gatherings, and periodic examinations.

He said: “All members of society and its segments have an important and influential role in supporting national efforts, through their commitment and cooperation with the measures that have been announced. The risk of infection is still present and the world is still facing the threat of this epidemic.”

The dangers of complacency

For her part, Ghada Sawalma, Executive Director of Gargash Specialist Hospital in Dubai, confirmed that complacency during the celebrations will lead to an increase in cases of infection, noting that the health and safety of society and those who live on the homeland are all our responsibility, and we all have to protect our families, and support the relentless efforts of the state to control the disease. The epidemic after it succeeded in achieving huge achievements, outperforming many global countries.

She said: “The UAE is distinguished, in confronting the pandemic, by cooperating and coordinating efforts in all government, local and private sectors, to provide a healthy and preventive environment for members of society and to ensure health stability for all segments of society, from citizens, residents and visitors to the country.”

She noted the health, medical and preventive measures implemented by health authorities in dealing with the pandemic from the beginning, until now, as they were able to reduce the repercussions of the epidemic, which is clearly visible from the beginning, and is currently dealing with the increase in cases, in light of the global wave of increase in cases.

Sawalma stressed that booster doses are one of the most important factors for maintaining public health and the safety of community members, and they have a significant and effective role in enhancing acquired immunity to achieve maximum benefit, especially in the current circumstances in which the world is witnessing an increase in the number of registered cases.

Practical procedures

In turn, Dr. Mazen Zuwaihid, a consultant pulmonologist and head of the intensive care department at the American Hospital Dubai, stressed the need to adhere to the precautionary and preventive measures announced by the official authorities in the country during the New Year’s Day celebrations, in order to prevent an increase in the number of infections with the “Covid-19” virus. and maintaining public health.

He pointed to the great achievements made in controlling the epidemic, thanks to the government’s efforts in providing several types of vaccines and booster doses, intensifying investigation and examination procedures and expanding the scope of examinations at the state level.

He stressed the importance of adhering to the implementation of the preventive protocol issued at the state level during the celebrations, which includes several basic requirements, most notably showing green traffic through the Al-Hosn application, and showing the result of a laboratory examination within 96 hours, with a commitment to wearing masks, continuous sterilization and physical distancing. He pointed out that societal commitment to these measures contributes significantly to reducing the number of injuries, enhancing the recovery process, and supporting the state’s efforts to control and contain the epidemic.

He stated that the awareness and societal responsibility of everyone who resides on the homeland under the current circumstances, is a national duty to protect oneself, family and society, especially the groups most vulnerable to infection with the virus, such as the elderly and those with chronic diseases, pointing at the same time to the importance of taking supportive or stimulating doses. To reach societal immunity, by obtaining the antibodies necessary to prevent the mutants and genetic mutations of the virus, in addition to the fact that vaccination reduces the chances of infection with the virus, and even in the event of infection, the symptoms are mild and not dangerous.

He pointed to the high levels of awareness in the Emirati society, as the latest results announced a few days ago indicate that the percentage of recipients of the first dose of the vaccine has reached 100%, and 91.6% of the recipients of the two doses of the total population in the country, in addition to the arrival of the total doses he provided until last Wednesday. to more than 22.57 million doses.

He made it clear that continuing vaccination campaigns contributes to protecting lives and immunizing society from the outbreak of the pandemic, as well as helping to achieve complete collective immunity, reducing the number of infected cases and deaths, and tightening complete control over the virus.

Zuweid stated that the increase in the number of injuries in the country is normal, especially since the whole world is witnessing a significant increase in the number of injuries during the current period, which coincides with the beginning of the winter period, which prompted many countries of the world to declare a state of emergency and complete closure in conjunction with the holiday season. and celebrations, noting at the same time that despite the increase in the number of injuries in the country during the recent period, it is one of the lowest injuries in the world thanks to the country’s tireless and continuous efforts to address the epidemic, and the advanced and advanced medical and preventive system.

He explained that the new strain of the “Covid-19” virus, scientifically known as “Omicron” and classified by the World Health Organization as worrying, is spreading rapidly compared to the rest of the virus strains, as studies suggest that the mutated “Omicron” will become the dominant one in the world, soon, given the To the speed of its spread since it was first detected last November.

He stated that in light of these developments, we stress the importance of taking supportive doses to enhance the society’s immunity and maintain its health and safety.

new vaccine

Dr. Wael Nasser, a consultant in pulmonology and intensive care, said: As part of the state’s keenness to provide several types of vaccines and booster doses, and to enhance the protection of community members from the pandemic, the emergency use of a new vaccine based on recombinant protein from the company “Sinopharma CNPG” has been approved. ».

He added, “This vaccine uses the “spinal protrusion protein” that surrounds the “Covid-19” virus, which helps the body to identify and combat the virus in case of infection, which reflects the strategy of the UAE in ensuring the priority of the health of community members and ensuring their safety and continuous efforts to combat the epidemic.

He stated that the new vaccine will undoubtedly help in preventing the new mutant of the “Covid-19” virus, especially since it is more effective in producing antibodies to prevent the virus and thus achieve more effectiveness in preventing the new mutant, noting that the technology used in the manufacture of this vaccine It is not new, as it was previously used in the manufacture of other vaccines, such as hepatitis B.

He stated that the side effects of this vaccine are not different from the effects of other vaccines, which are headache, swelling, redness and itching at the vaccination site, fatigue and may reach fever, difficulty swallowing and nausea.

He pointed out that there are no fears of using the vaccine, especially since the approval of its use in the UAE came after studies and evaluations conducted in the country showed high positive indicators of neutral antibodies with high safety rates and the absence of serious side effects for all participants, so that the emergency use of this vaccine is consistent Fully with regulations and laws that allow for faster review of licensing procedures.

He stressed the importance of taking supportive or stimulating doses to reach societal immunity through human acquisition of the antibodies necessary to prevent mutants and genetic mutations of the virus, in addition to the fact that vaccination reduces the chances of infection with the virus, and even in the event of infection, the symptoms are mild and not dangerous.