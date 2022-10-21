Saturday, October 22, 2022
Hard hit: former tennis number one tests positive for doping control

by admin_l6ma5gus
October 21, 2022
in Sports
Simona Halep

Simona Halep, Romanian tennis player.

Simona Halep, Romanian tennis player.

In his analysis Roxadustat was found.

the romanian tennis player Simona Halep has been provisionally suspended for doping, after a prohibited substance was found in a sample she provided for at US Open of last August.

The International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIAfor its acronym in English) reported this Friday the appearance of Roxadustat, a drug against anemia that increases the production of erythropoietin, in Halep’s urine.
prevented from competing

The player, former world number one and currently in ninth place in the ranking WTArequested the analysis of sample B, which gave the same result.

Halep, 31, “will not be able to compete or attend any tennis tournament organized by the governing bodies of this sport,” said the Agency, which manages anti-doping controls in professional tennis.

The US Open was the last tournament played by the Romanian, who lost in the first round against Ukrainian Daria Snigur by 6-2, 0-6 and 6-4.

Roxadustat appears on the list of prohibited substances by the World Anti-Doping Agency because it increases the endogenous production of erythropoietin and stimulates the production of hemoglobin and red blood cells, which is why it is estimated that it improves the performance of athletes.

Winner of 24 titles throughout her career, this year she won those in Melbourne and Toronto. She prevailed in 2018 in Roland Garros and in 2019 at Wimbledon.

EFE

