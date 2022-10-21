The National Center of Meteorology appeals to road users and motorists to take caution and follow traffic instructions, due to the formation of fog and the low range of horizontal visibility, and its absence sometimes on some coastal and interior areas, especially in the north, from 02:00 until 09:30 Saturday 22/10/2022 .
Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news
#National #Meteorology #warns #visibility #due #formation #fog
Leave a Reply