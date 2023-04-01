Harassment | Greens candidate Kasper Kivistö says he was assaulted on his way to campaign

Kivisto had a green button on his jacket. He believes that he was abused precisely because of the values ​​he represents.

Helsinki green deputy councilor of the city council and parliamentary election candidate Kasper Kivistö was the target of a violent attack on Friday evening in Helsinki.

According to Kivistö, a group of three young boys or men attacked him in a public elevator. According to Kivistö, the group was provoked when he verbally intervened when the young people kicked the walls and objects.

“I said that I wouldn’t mind breaking up the common property,” Kivistö told HS on Saturday evening.

After this, Kivistö says that the trio followed him into the elevator and started insulting him because of his political position and sexual orientation.

Kivistö is the chairman of Trasek, an organization that promotes the rights of gender minorities, and he is known for his activism supporting sexual and gender minorities.

Stone says that the authorities have advised politicians that they should not carry political symbols when walking alone. Kivistö wore a badge of the Greens on his jacket and was on his way to campaign.

In the elevator, Kivistö was first punched in the neck, after which he was kicked in the back, he says. After Kivistö fell out of the elevator and onto the street from the force of the kick, one member of the trio made the others stop and leave.

Kivistö has not filed a criminal report on the case, and he does not intend to do so. He justifies this with his previous experience of another abuse. The criminal process lasted two years, and the result was meager:

“I got two hundred euros and a trauma,” Kivistö said on Saturday.

HS reports earlier, how the parliament member of the coalition by Ben Zyskowicz he was violently attacked while doing election work. Also a member of parliament from the center Joonas Könttä has said that he was pushed during his election campaign.

Kivistö was not actually working in the election at the time of his assault. However, he believes that he was attacked precisely because of the values ​​he represents.

More generally, this can lead to people not daring to engage in political activities in public due to fear, he estimates.