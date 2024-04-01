Happy Easter Monday 2024: the phrases for your greetings on Whatsapp

HAPPY EASTER 2024 PHRASES – After Easter, here is Easter Monday or Easter Monday (also called Easter Monday and, in the Catholic liturgical calendar, Monday of the Octave of Easter). Many people today, April 1st, will take the opportunity to spend relaxing hours with friends and relatives and will send them messages of greetings. Below are some of the most beautiful phrases to send on WhatsApp, Facebook, Telegram or Messenger today:

Finally a Monday we can't complain about. Good pasquetta!

I hope you have many beautiful moments to share with the people you love! Good pasquetta!

Best wishes my love, for this day dedicated to you, because this is Easter Monday!

Good pasquetta! Many would have liked to take the usual trip out of town, but they have eaten so much that they can't afford it.

The Church must work on marketing. Steve would never have called it Easter Monday but “the brand new Easter S”.

Sweet scent of spring, of new life. A wind of love in the air, which will make new hope blossom in hearts. Good pasquetta!

Peace and serenity, a hug of joy to you and your family. Good pasquetta!

Happy Easter Monday to all those who always find nitpicks!

The first thing the apostles asked Jesus as soon as he was resurrected was “What are you doing on Easter Monday”?

Happy Easter. I sincerely hope that this holiday renews trust, joy and hope.

Life is like an Easter egg surprise: you expect a series of wonders and all you get are keychains. Good pasquetta!

May the peace of the Easter holidays be a flower that blooms lushly in your heart!

With the hope that the joy of fulfilled hope will also be present on the other days of the year, happy Easter Monday and best wishes to everyone.

May these Easter holidays be an example to follow, so that every day there will be a rebirth of peace and hope in our hearts!

Who knows if the Easter egg was born first or “So what do we do on Easter Monday?”.

The day after Easter Monday you recognize it immediately: you are tired, you have to go to work, and outside there is the same sun that you would see on Mercury.

After the Easter lunch and the mega Easter Monday picnic, I feel like the stone of the tomb: I roll.

Strong disturbances in the early afternoon. It's raining food. Good pasquetta!

Worse than those who ask you what you do on Easter Monday there are only those who ask you what you do on Easter Monday.

Every time you say “Easter” or “Easter Monday” the temperature drops by one degree.

After Holy Saturday there is Easter, after Easter there is Easter Monday, after Easter Monday there is Maalox Plus

Happy Easter everyone! And may it be an opportunity for everyone to start again.

We are all “What are you doing on Easter Monday?” someone's.

Look at it from this perspective: chocolate solves the problem of too big skirts and trousers. Good pasquetta!

Happy Easter Monday to you, you are a ray of sunshine!

I see you are very happy, have you weighed yourself yet? Good pasquetta!

Easter never falls on the same day of the year to be sure that it rains on Easter Monday.

We can say that this is the Sundayest Monday of the year. Good pasquetta!

Easter with your parents, Easter Monday with K-way.

Happy Easter. Surprise and let yourself be surprised.

Don't forget: Easter is not just any day, but it is the day when, if you want, you can be reborn to a new life. Congratulations!

A year is made up of four seasons:-What do you do at Easter? -What do you do on Ferragosto? -What do you do on Halloween? -What are you doing on New Year's Eve?

These are some phrases for your Happy Easter Monday 2024. Did they satisfy you?