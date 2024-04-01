If Western countries decide to send a military contingent to Ukraine in order to test Russia's strength, Moscow will be ready for any outcome. He stated this in an interview on April 1 “RIA News” Head of the Russian delegation at the negotiations in Vienna on military security and arms control Konstantin Gavrilov.

“Military strategists in Washington and Brussels should realize: if they are trying to test our country’s strength by lifting the taboo on the potential sending of military personnel from alliance countries to Ukraine, then we are ready for any development of events,” the diplomat said.

According to Gavrilov, the Russian side has repeatedly warned NATO that their increasing degree of military involvement in Ukraine is fraught with a direct clash between nuclear powers with catastrophic consequences, for which Western countries will be held responsible.

He added that all this obviously contradicts the content of the joint statement of the nuclear powers on the prevention of nuclear war dated January 3, 2022, to which Russia is unconditionally committed.

Earlier, on March 31, Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen said that she would allow Western troops to be sent to Ukraine in the future. The diplomat noted that there is no need for this now.

The day before, on March 30, the Chairman of the French National Assembly, Yael Braun-Pivet, noted that everything is possible in matters of French support for Ukraine. She recalled that the country’s president “a priori” does not exclude the possibility of sending Western troops to Ukraine.

The French President said on March 14 that he remains committed to the position that there are no red lines in the issues of providing assistance to Kyiv and the possibility of sending troops to the territory of Ukraine. Before this, on February 26, Macron reported that Western leaders discussed the possibility of sending their troops to Ukraine.

Then his words did not find support in a number of countries, including the UK, USA and Germany. In addition, NATO head Jens Stoltenberg also spoke out against it.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, in turn, warned that NATO will face tragic consequences if the alliance decides to send its military to Ukraine.

Western countries have strengthened their military and financial support for Kyiv against the backdrop of the Russian special operation to protect Donbass, the start of which was announced by the Russian leader on February 24, 2022 after the situation in the region worsened due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.