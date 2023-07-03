As a family. The singer Nico Ponce He celebrated his 37th birthday this past weekend. But he did not celebrate it alone, but was accompanied by his colleagues from the first season of “The Great Chef: Celebrities”. It is so Javier Masías, Nelly Rossinelli, Miguel Vergara, Andrés Vílchez and Ricardo Rondón They gathered at the actor’s house to celebrate. What was not expected was the way in which they congratulated him, although they maintain that it is a cabal.

The jury of the cooking reality show Javier Masías began to throw an endless number of objects at him: from snacks to slippers. Given this, Nelly asked that they “do not mistreat him” and that they let Nico give a message to the attendees. “It’s my birthday!”shout.