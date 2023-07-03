Cruz Azul started the Apertura 2023 tournament of the MX League badly and badly. La Máquina Celeste lost in its debut by a score of 2-0 against Atlas, But it did not stop there. Ricardo Ferretti, strategist for the cement team, also gave a note during his press conference. The ‘Tuca’ refused to give statements in the first instance, although he later returned to the room to attend to the media.
What was the reason for ‘Tuca’ Ferretti’s tantrum? According to various newspaper reports, after the game against the Foxes, the Brazilian naturalized Mexican coach arrived at the press room of the Jalisco Stadium and questioned the lack of journalists in said enclosure. Atlas usually holds press conferences in virtual mode, which annoyed the Cruz Azul strategist.
Read more: Ricardo Ferretti’s most famous controversies
The red and black argue that they hold the conferences in this way to adhere to the protocols that were used during the pandemic. ‘Tuca’ Ferretti did not like this and left the conference.
“Let’s see, this is over. This is over. I don’t understand the issue here. I don’t understand, there are 25 thousand people in there in the gallery… and why can’t they come down here to interview me?”
– Ricardo Ferretti
Finally, the Cruz Azul coach had to return to the press room to avoid a financial penalty from Liga MX. On this second occasion, “Tuca” limited himself to saying that he was sad about the result and that Atlas had won fairly.
La Máquina Celeste will receive Toluca on July 8 in a duel corresponding to matchday 2 of the Apertura 2023.
#reveal #reason #Ricardo #Ferretti #angry #press #conference #defeat #machine
Leave a Reply