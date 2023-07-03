THE TUCA GOT ON 🤬

Ricardo Ferretti did not give a press conference since he demanded that he go with reporters in person and not by zoom.

Faced with the refusal due to ‘pandemic’ restrictions, Tuca left the room after showing his annoyance 🙁#TeDaMasEmociones #LigaMx pic.twitter.com/CUsVPf7vr2

