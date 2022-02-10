Happy birthday, Falcao! 36 years of goals, passion and resilience

This Thursday, February 10, Radamel Falcao García, the top scorer of the Colombian National Team, turns 36 and the messages of great men of soccer begin to arrive through social networks.

His career, a journey of hope from South American soil to a bath of glory in Europe, is the demonstration of the perseverance of a man who has been cataloged as one of the most beloved soccer players in the country.

Here we remember his best moments.

Your debut

Few today remember that the ‘Tiger’ began to roar professionally when he was barely 13 years old. He did it with the extinct club Lanceros de Boyacá.

The video of his first goalan iron header, realizes that the scoring effectiveness brought her since she was a child.

The breakthrough in River Plate

Falcao, in 2007, with the shirt of River, from Argentina. Photo: AFP / File EL TIEMPO

In River Plate, from Argentina, Radamel Falcao García became known in the world.

His passage through the millionaire team represented the opportunity to enter the tradition of the twice world champion country and test his level with figures such as the current coach of the club, Marcelo Gallardo.

