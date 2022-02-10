Happy birthday, Falcao! 36 years of goals, passion and resilience

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
El Tigre celebrates this Thursday a new return to the sun. Here we remember the best moments of him.
February 10, 2022, 07:25 AM
This Thursday, February 10, Radamel Falcao García, the top scorer of the Colombian National Team, turns 36 and the messages of great men of soccer begin to arrive through social networks.
His career, a journey of hope from South American soil to a bath of glory in Europe, is the demonstration of the perseverance of a man who has been cataloged as one of the most beloved soccer players in the country.
Here we remember his best moments.
Your debut
Few today remember that the ‘Tiger’ began to roar professionally when he was barely 13 years old. He did it with the extinct club Lanceros de Boyacá.
The video of his first goalan iron header, realizes that the scoring effectiveness brought her since she was a child.
The breakthrough in River Plate
In River Plate, from Argentina, Radamel Falcao García became known in the world.
His passage through the millionaire team represented the opportunity to enter the tradition of the twice world champion country and test his level with figures such as the current coach of the club, Marcelo Gallardo.
SPORTS
