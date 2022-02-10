There Ducati it has certainly been and still is the most avant-garde house on aerodynamic innovations, to the extent that it has pushed the rival teams to a frantic chase, as told in recent days for example by Miguel Oliveira of KTM. It is not an aspect on which we can recover overnight, but it is the result of long analyzes and tests on the track, which require an important commitment also at the level of set-up. But in addition to the more visible appendages, it is no mystery that the men masterfully directed by Gigi Dall’Igna have for some time directed their efforts on a device that is proving to be rather important, the height variatorrefining it better and better, so much so as to push opponents to think about copying the device.

In the paddock we talk about the so-called ‘lowering device‘with increasing insistence, on which Dall’Igna wanted to keep the operation confidential: “Until I see it exactly the same on the other bikes, can’t explain“. The device is operated manually by the pilots, but the Venetian engineer is not worried by the extra attention required of the centaurs: “I think they have room to do it, in Formula 1 they do many more operations “Dall’Igna cut short, who then wanted to dedicate a thought to the areas for improvement of the Desmosedici GP22: “Last year’s bike lacked the fast corners at the entrance, we will work on this for 2022. But we must also do it on the part of the bike’s controls, carburetion, engine management “. Finally, still in the wake of Formula 1, there is Ducati’s intention to consolidate the Remote Garage project.