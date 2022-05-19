Hungary has one of the best paid work hours in Europe. Only 1% of employees handle a long route, compared to 10% of the rest of the OECD countries, which makes it an interesting destination if you are looking for a job abroad.

And there are currently several companies with job offers aimed at people who speak Spanish and other languages. Of course, those who are chosen must move to that country.

In Hungary, about 77% of men have a paid job and in general, 70% of people between 15 and 64 years old have one. 62% of women also have a paid job.

The country is part of the European Union and its capital, Budapest, is one of the most visited cities in the world. It has six Michelin-starred restaurants and the architecture dates back to the Middle Ages.

HR Operations Service Delivery

​Requirements: speak Spanish and English.

The company provides human services for energy, aviation and healthcare businesses in other European countries. Some of these services are personnel management, linking and employee consultation. The person will work as an associate of the General Electric Business company to follow the cycle of the company’s workers in Europe.

Stockists

Requirements: speak Spanish, English, reside in the city of Baja, south of the capital Budapest, and have work experience of at least one year.

The chosen person must have computer and sales knowledge. Among its main activities will be the review of merchandise, the control and monitoring of entries and dispatches, making purchases, receipts, and inventories. Knowledge of Microsoft Excel, Word and Outlook is recommended.

Counter sales agent

Requirements: speak Spanish, English, live in the city of Baja and have two years of verifiable experience in a job related to sales or commerce.

Among the functions of this job are shipping quotes, package tracking, customer service and warehouse control. The employee is expected to have a good service attitude and be able to demonstrate that they have completed high school.

Service Leader – Telecommunications

Requirements: speak Spanish, reside in Baja, have general wiring experience, and preferably a technical degree.

The available position is for ‘technical service leader’ and among the functions are the planning of daily tasks, preparing and sending progress reports, executing individual services and making requests for materials for work. It is desirable that the chosen employee has experience in electrical installations.



Business Services Specialist

Requirements: excellent level of English and another language that can be Spanish, German, Dutch, Greek or Russian.

In the position, the specialist will be in charge of delivering service offers for the company’s clients. His job is to be the link between commercial teams and receivers when billing and pricing problems arise. He will be a trading partner of the teams in the market and will need to be up to date on price changes and registrations.

