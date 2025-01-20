In Lisbon, at Benfica’s Estadio da Luz, Hansi Flick won the Champions League with Bayern in 2020. It was also the same scenario in which he eliminated his now Barça in the quarterfinals in a match that the Germans won 8 to 2. The German coach sat with a smile in the press room. You can see that the Champions League is something else. It is an oasis of calm in which Barcelona can move calmly away from the waves of a League that has suddenly become complicated.

In Europe, Barcelona is second. And he is one victory away from securing a direct pass to the round of 16, something he will achieve if he resolves his commitment in Lisbon this Tuesday against a Benfica that also needs the win. “It would be a great step for the classification and to be able to finish in the top eight,” Flick acknowledged. A victory for the Blaugrana would qualify them for the round of 16 with a week’s notice, since on the last day they host the Italian Atalanta Bergamo at home.

Barcelona is currently second after Liverpool. After losing in the first match – an accident in Monaco (2-1) after playing many minutes with one less due to the expulsion of Eric Garcia – they have had five consecutive wins. The coaching staff feels that the match against Benfica will be a good thermometer to know exactly the state of Hansi Flick’s team, hesitant in the domestic championship.

“Winning the Champions League is one of the most difficult things in the world. We are doing well, but so are other teams. Obviously it is one of our objectives. At the moment Liverpool is one of my favorite teams. But we are alive in the three competitions, although we have to improve in the league,” he acknowledged.

In that sense he moved momentarily to Getafe where the Blaugrana drew in a controversial match. Among other things, for an alleged penalty not called on Koundé. Even president Joan Laporta spoke of a “scandal.” “Was it or wasn’t it a penalty?” Flick said, laughing. “I don’t know what to say. The same thing happens in every game. You don’t need VAR on some penalties. It is a clear penalty. “What could I say?” he added.

In Lisbon there could be changes in the goal. Flick, again, was not at all forceful with the continuity of Iñaki Peña. ”It is something we are discussing. Situations change. We already saw what Tek did in the Super Cup. I really like how it shows on the field. It is the best signing we could make at that time. He helps young people a lot with his experience. Tomorrow we will see,” he said.