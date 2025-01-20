Two Galician companies –Coinscrap Finance and Madera Plus- both located in the Technological Park of Galicia (Tecnópole) in Ourense, have been included in the list prepared by the Association of Scientific and Technological Parks of Spain (APTE) that includes a list of the 100 best startups of 2024 located in their 51 parks and distributed in 15 of the country’s autonomous communities.

From Tecnópole they have stated that the purpose of this list is to give these companies a “special role” in the ‘Transfer Forum’which will take place in the month of March in Malaga.

In this context, the first of the companies mentioned is a ‘fintech’, or what is the same, a company that offers financial services through digital media and technology. Specifically, it was founded with the objective of helping citizens improve their savings capacity. with microsavings apps.

The other recognized firm is Madera Plus, which is focused on offering “digital solutions” to optimize the environmental and timber resources of the mountain. The company was created with the objective of evaluating the technological quality of wood for its structural use through the use of algorithms.

Likewise, the timber company distinguishes itself by providing “technological quality, social and CO2 footprint” in the wood they certify, as well as by using non-destructive technologies.