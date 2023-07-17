The new regulation requested by theEuropean Union on the use of batteries inside the devices also affects the portable consolesand could mean that, starting in 2027, all devices of this type will have to be equipped with replaceable batteries.
It is all located within the new regulation approved by the Council of the European Union in terms of battery management, linked to the policies for the reduction of waste and consumption to be implemented in the coming years.
The document concerns a system that can “regulate the life cycle of batteries”, in order to ensure that they can be used in a context that is “safe, sustainable and competitive”. Although there are still no precise regulations for each type of device, it seems that products that contain integrated batteries are accessible in order to be managed.
Console and replaceable batteries: the EU regulation
In short, according to the regulation, the user should be able to remove and replace the batteries in question with a certain ease, at least starting from 2027, a time window which should be sufficient for operators, in order to give the possibility of “adapting the design of the products to this requirement”.
Based on what was reported by Overkill, who questioned a spokesman for the European Union in this regard, it seems that portable consoles are also included in the matter, with the regulation which therefore establishes that the respective batteries can be managed in compliance with the new regulation.
A possible successor of Nintendo Switch, therefore, but also Steam Deck, ROG Ally and other devices will have to have integrated batteries capable of being removed and replaced with relative simplicity by users, waiting to see how manufacturers will implement the European Union legislation. This is another solution devised by the EU to meet both user needs and waste reduction, such as the one dedicated to the single connector for recharging smartphones.
