The new regulation requested by theEuropean Union on the use of batteries inside the devices also affects the portable consolesand could mean that, starting in 2027, all devices of this type will have to be equipped with replaceable batteries.

It is all located within the new regulation approved by the Council of the European Union in terms of battery management, linked to the policies for the reduction of waste and consumption to be implemented in the coming years.

The document concerns a system that can “regulate the life cycle of batteries”, in order to ensure that they can be used in a context that is “safe, sustainable and competitive”. Although there are still no precise regulations for each type of device, it seems that products that contain integrated batteries are accessible in order to be managed.