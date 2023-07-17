Russian tennis player Mirra Andreeva entered the top 100 in the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) ranking. Rating posted on website organizations.

Andreeva took the 66th line, having risen by 36 positions.

At the same time, Daria Kasatkina, who is now in 10th position in the rating, became the best of the Russians.

Two other Russians – Veronika Kudermetova and Lyudmila Samsonova lost two positions each and now occupy 14th and 17th places, respectively. Ekaterina Alexandrova is in 21st place, and Anastasia Potapova and Anna Blinkova are in 24th and 37th respectively.

In the ranking table, Iga Swiatek from Poland is still in the lead, the second place is taken by Arina Sobolenko from Belarus, and the third position is taken by Elena Rybakina from Kazakhstan.

Earlier, on July 15, the winner of Wimbledon among women was announced. She became the Czech tennis player Marketa Vondrousova. In the final, she defeated the representative of Tunisia, Ons Jaber, after spending 1 hour and 20 minutes on the court. The meeting ended with the score 6:4, 6:4 in favor of the 24-year-old Czech.

The next day, July 16, the winner of Wimbledon among men became known. In the final match, the victory over Serb Novak Djokovic was won by the first racket of the world – Spanish tennis player Carlos Alcaras.

Among the Russians, Daniil Medvedev showed the best result in the tournament – he reached the semifinals, where he lost to Alcaraz.