The Last Case of Benedict Fox was shown at IGN Fan Fest 2023 with the trailer from the historywhich introduces us to the characters and events that we will find in the interesting adventure developed by Plot Twist, available on PC and Xbox from April 27th.

As you may recall, we tried The Last Case of Benedict Fox last August, finding it “un atypical metroidvania and enriched with several interesting ideas”, featuring a solid and deep combat system, as well as a challenging exploration phase.

In The Last Case of Benedict Fox we will take on the role of an investigator equipped with a bond with a demonwho uses this peculiarity to explore the mind of the dead and thus find clues about the murder of a young couple and the disappearance of their child.

“Immerse yourself in a dark and intriguing world full of secret organizations, forbidden rituals and cold-blooded crimes in an arcane adventure animated with a charming art style reminiscent of Tim Burton,” reads the game’s synopsis on Steam.

“Fight demons, explore the subconscious and solve elaborate puzzles in a labyrinthine adventure inspired by Lovecraft’s nightmares, pulp genre and early 20th century jazz music.”

“Use the demon bond to explore the minds of the recently deceased in your last chance to gain a ‘testimony.’ Jump into surreal worlds where memories, emotions and traumas take physical form.”

“Unravel the secrets of an old mansion where a massacred couple has been found and their child is missing. Entice yourself into a dark yet intimate intrigue that will pit you against the demons of the family, both metaphorically and literally!”

“Use weapons, demonic powers and your surroundings in creative combinations to overcome demons, monsters and cultists, but remember that concentration and a tactical approach are your best tools.”