Samir Handanovic, Inter goalkeeper and captain, is the latest protagonist of “Where are you from?”, a format broadcast on DAZN dedicated to the Nerazzurri club: “I started out like all children, playing in the street. In my family we played a lot of football, and that’s how I started. Not different from children in other countries. The strongest Slovenian players today are Ilicic and Oblak: in their roles they are among the strongest in the world. The Slovenian I admire the most? Aleksander Ceferin, president of UEFA: I think he is someone who represents Slovenia very well in the world, it is not easy for someone who comes from such a small country reach that level.