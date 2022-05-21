Lamia Al Harmoudi (Sharjah)

Hana Saif Al Suwaidi, Head of the Environment and Protected Areas Authority in Sharjah, confirmed to Al Ittihad that when sustainable development becomes an approach, achieving goals becomes easier and clearer.

She pointed out that the Sharjah Environment and Protected Areas Authority is working to translate and implement the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, in the world of the environment, in terms of preserving and protecting it, conserving biodiversity, community awareness, and environmental sustainability. It has achieved a lot throughout its career in this regard, and is always keen on instilling and consolidating a culture of sustainable development. Hana Al-Suwaidi confirmed that the Authority embodied this in its various activities, events and programs, including campaigns and initiatives to clean up land, marine and mountain environments, clean beaches, resettle trees in reserves, increase green spaces and areas, and various awareness campaigns. It also allocated an award for environmental sustainability for school students. and universities.

Al Suwaidi said: “Throughout the social, economic and cultural history of mankind, development has been the most important and necessary title for the sustainability of human life on Earth. Without development in its quantitative, qualitative and cumulative sense, life does not continue, and the long development journey began with simple ideas and applications of a quantitative nature and concept, and developed from Through research, knowledge and experience, it passed through several stages, and various definitions and concepts in development and its applications emerged from it, until comprehensive and sustainable development was reached, which is the most important and necessary development.”

The head of the Environment and Protected Areas Authority in Sharjah explained that comprehensive development can achieve real and vital goals for the sake of people and their well-being, without wasting resources and wealth and tampering with the environment. The future is for a better life for future generations.

Al Suwaidi added: “The Emirate of Sharjah records every day qualitative additions and various achievements in various fields and sectors, through which it complements the journey of work and excellence, according to the vision of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah. And the inauguration of specialized scientific centers concerned with the conservation of biodiversity and wildlife, in accordance with the concept of sustainable development, and in a manner that contributes to raising societal environmental awareness.” Al Suwaidi added: “It is no secret to anyone that the importance, position and value of sustainable development in the world of the environment is integrated with the rest of the fields and sectors of production, work, life and entertainment. Hence, the Environment and Protected Areas Authority takes into account cooperation, coordination and joint work in its various programs and activities.”

Al-Suwaidi stressed that the Authority focuses on the need to establish and strengthen strategic partnerships, in a way that contributes to achieving the highest levels of excellence and success in sustainable development, so that it becomes the dominant approach and culture in all its projects and works.

Initiatives

Al Suwaidi confirmed that the Authority has supported many initiatives, campaigns and awards aimed at consolidating the role of sustainability and awareness among various members of society, including campaigns to support the sustainability of sharks, koffer and bass launched by the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, in addition to awareness campaigns for wilderness visitors, and enacted laws and imposed penalties. For those who try to threaten sustainable development, it also launched the Sharjah Sustainability Award, which aims to consolidate the principles of development in the educational sector, which is one of the largest and most important sectors of society, activate the role and importance of environmental education in sustainable development goals, enhance the principle of partnership in environmental work, and support the Sharjah project. The strategic plan in protecting the environment resources and preserving the biodiversity in the Emirate.