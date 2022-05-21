Dina Johnny (Dubai)

The Emirates Education Foundation has launched the “Self-Assessment Twinning” in public schools, as a new initiative that seeks to enhance the quality of the use of information technology and educational technologies in support of the teaching and learning system.

Twinning is an optional initiative that can be counted as one of the distinguished practices of school administrations. It is based on the contribution of schools that have received an evaluation of “very good” and above to the “school inspection”, by providing the necessary support and guidance to complete the self-evaluation process for some schools that have an “acceptable” evaluation and so on. Without.

Self-assessment of the use of information technology in schools has become a duty for schools with the adoption of the “Transition to Smart Schools Framework” or the “Electronic Maturity Framework”, which was launched in line with the Mohammed bin Rashid Smart Learning Project.

The framework highlights six areas that help school leaders achieve maximum benefit from information and communication technologies. It also provides departments with an organized and straightforward process that allows them to adopt a strategic view of the employment and current use of ICTs, as well as identifies strengths and weaknesses in the application, and helps them plan for improvements and identify key priorities.

This framework contributes to helping leadership teams enhance the process of improving performance in schools, by enabling them to better assess and plan their use of information and communication technologies, resulting in greater improvement in the learning and teaching process and thus in the output and performance of students. According to the new initiative, there are many duties for the school that will provide “twinning”, most notably preparing direct introductory workshops for the receiving school for twinning, including the method of collecting, arranging and including evidence in the framework of digital transformation, and organizing smart quota visits to receiving schools with a “weak” rating of no less than three. Classes, conducting appropriate remedial plans, ensuring that the weak school, its students and its shares reach a high level in electronic maturity and the application of smart technologies, organizing joint classes and study projects between the two schools, as well as following up and reviewing the self-evaluation file of the receiving schools, and evaluating its content before submitting evidence to the competent committee, in order to ensure The weak school has achieved a good level in the self-evaluation of smart schools.

cooperation

As for the schools receiving twinning, one of its tasks is to work collaboratively with the supporting schools in joint initiatives and projects, to attend smart classes affiliated with the supporting schools, and to organize exchange sessions later to facilitate the process of measuring the impact and working on the procedural plans presented, and preparing an initial template that includes initial evidence for self-evaluation criteria and presenting them to the The school responsible for the twinning to provide it with constructive and developmental feedback on the way their evidence is presented.