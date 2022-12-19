Anime Factory announced the arrival of the home video edition for the animated film HANA AND ALICE – THE MURDER CASE Of Shunji Iwai. It will be possible to purchase the feature film in the Limited Edition available on both DVD and Blu-Ray starting from next February 23, 2023. Starting today we will be able to pre-order this edition on the store Fun Factory.

The Limited Edition will include six collector’s cards and an exclusive booklet full of insights such as character sheets and interviews with the director. The introductory price is set at €19.99 for the DVD version it’s at €24.99 for the Blu-Ray version. Let’s find out more information together thanks to the press release released by the publishing house.

HANA AND ALICE – THE MURDER CASE Limited Edition on DVD and Blu-Ray arriving February 23, 2023 Anime Factory is pleased to announce that Hana & Alice: A Case of Murder will be available from February 23 on DVD and Blu-Ray. Tetsuko “Alice” Arisugawa, an eighth grader who transferred to Ishinomori Institute, learns of a rumor concerning a murder case. Thus she discovers that the house next to hers, nicknamed Villa Fiorita, is feared by her companions. “Alice” she then decides to investigate with the help of classmate “Hana” Arai. The adventure to solve the riddle of the «smallest murder case in the world» begins… The film was conceived, written, scored, directed and produced by director Shunji Iwai, his debut with an animated film presented in competition at the Annecy Film Festival and the Future Film Festival, and winner of the Excellence Prize at the Japan Media Arts Festival. The limited editions on DVD and Blu-Ray are enhanced not only by 6 collector’s cards, but also by an exclusive booklet with interviews with the director, character profiles, insights, production notes and making of.

