The final golden brooch for this World Cup played in Qatar after the great final that the Argentines and French have given us. Finally, it was the Argentines who prevailed over all their rivals and who have taken the trophy, thus embroidering the third star on their shield.
This World Cup has also been a tournament to break records. Here we leave all the records that have been broken in these months of November and December.
Cristiano Ronaldo, at 37 years of age, has managed to achieve something that no one had ever done before: scoring in five consecutive editions of the World Cup: 2006, 2010, 2014, 2018 and finally 2022.
Messi has become the first Argentine to score a goal in four different World Cups: 2006, 2014, 2018 and 2022. Thus surpassing football greats such as Maradona or Batistuta. The Argentine player managed to break more records in this World Cup.
In Spain’s 7-0 victory over Costa Rica, FC Barcelona player Gavi became the first player born in 2004 to score a goal in this prestigious competition.
The Qatari team failed to win in their debut against Ecuador, thus becoming the first host to lose their debut match.
The Frenchman, Olivier Giroud, has become the French team’s top scorer in this edition of the World Cup, surpassing Thierry Henry (51 goals). Giroud has scored 53 goals with the French elastic.
Qatar 2022 has become the World Cup where the most goals have been scored with 172 goals, thus surpassing the 171 goals that were scored in France 1998 and Brazil 2014.
With yesterday’s final, Leo Messi became the player who has made the most appearances in a World Cup with 26 games, surpassing Lothar Matthäus.
In the 23rd minute of the game in yesterday’s final between Argentina and France, Messi was going to break another record. He was going to become the player with the most minutes played in the World Cup, surpassing Maldini.
Mbappé achieved the fastest double in history in a World Cup final, surpassing Ronaldo’s two goals in 12 minutes against Germany in the 2002 edition.
