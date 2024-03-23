Melbourne (dpa)

Lewis Hamilton, the driver of the Mercedes team competing in the Formula 1 world championship, said that the fluctuations in the performance of his car drive me crazy, after he achieved his worst result and performance in Australia for 14 years.

The British news agency, PA Media, reported that Hamilton, who holds a record at Melbourne Park, where he claimed the pole position eight times, will start from eleventh place in the 58-lap race.

The Dutchman Max Verstbahn, the Red Bull driver, took the pole position for the third time this season, as he looks forward to equaling his record, by achieving his tenth victory in a row, and he is accompanied at the front by the Spanish Carlos Sainz, the Ferrari driver.

Hamilton started from eighth place in the Saudi Grand Prix two weeks ago, while he started from ninth place in the Bahrain race.

The British driver lags behind his teammate and compatriot George Russell, who starts from seventh and ninth in the first two races, and Hamilton has scored only eight points, while Russell has scored 18 points so far.

“The car's performance fluctuations drive me crazy,” Hamilton said.

He added: “There is a long list of things that need to be fixed. “Our car is very volatile. In the evening, the wind increases and the car becomes unstable, but other teams can increase the pace of their performance, and I am not sure why I cannot do the same.”

He added: “My feeling in qualifying was different from my feeling in the tests, even though the fuel was lighter. It is not a great feeling for everyone in the team, but we will continue working.”

Hamilton has not won any race since the penultimate race of the 2021 season in Saudi Arabia, where he failed to win in 57 races.