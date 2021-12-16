The Mercedes will not appeal by 20:00 today against the decision of the Commissioners to reject the protest presented by the Brackley team at the end of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix regarding the failure to comply with article 48.12 of the regulation during the restart phase of the race. The prince law firm of the team led by Toto Wolff, Paul Harris QC, is convinced they have a case in hand that overwhelmingly highlights the fact that the FIA ​​men in Abu Dhabi have made obvious mistakes, a fact implicitly admitted by the Federation itself through the press release issued yesterday evening in which a sort of investigation was opened on the final of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix and on the use of the Safety Car with the aim of reviewing the regulations in view of 2022.

As reported by today’s edition of Daily Mail, however, even in the light of “overwhelming” elements, Mercedes will not present an appeal also due to the will of Lewis Hamilton, who although he lost the eighth world title of his career at the last meter would have expressed his intention not to win in court, also aware of the fact that appealing against the FIA ​​would have little chance of success given that the Federation should in somehow deny decisions made by men of the FIA ​​itself. Behind the note issued yesterday by the Federation, in fact, there would be days of confrontation between Mercedes (with high figures involved both from the F1 team and the Daimler group), Jean Todt and the FIA ​​general secretary Peter Bayer.