What the garage of Lewis Hamilton can host Mercedes seems to be really obvious but in the private collection of the Formula 1 world champion there is much more to discover in addition to some cars of the Three-pointed Star. In his private collection, the British world champion in fact holds several supercars, including also Ferrari, Pagani (a customized Zonda LH destroyed in an accident) and McLaren, which he has immortalized on social media on several occasions. For example, the F1 driver owns one of the very few examples of Ferrari LaFerrari produced.

Lewis Hamilton, the cars of the F1 world champion

It is an electrified supercar, one of the most exclusive in existence, a hybrid racing car with a total of 936 HP and over 900 Nm of maximum torque thanks to the combination of the V12 with an electrified system. Hamilton appreciated the LaFerrari’s handling and driving pleasure so much that he bought a second one, one of 210 Aperta, the open-air variant of the hybrid Red. Speaking of “reduced emissions”, the Mercedes champion also owns one McLaren P1, the hybrid car from Woking powered by the electrified twin-turbo V8 capable of delivering 916 hp and 900 Nm of maximum torque. Hamilton was then personally involved in the development of the Mercedes AMG Project One, a hypercar that benefits from the technology derived from the close collaboration between road engineers and those of the F1 team, with a powertrain capable of delivering more than 1,000 hp. After some hitches in the testing phase, it seems that the evolution of the electrified car is proceeding to arrive at the deliveries of the first units over the course of the next year.

Mercedes-AMG Project One, problems at the Nurburgring

Among the models of the Three-pointed Star present in the British driver’s garage, we cannot forget the extreme SLS GT Black Series, a supercar powered by a 631 HP V8 engine that pays homage to the iconic 300 SL with gull wings, but also the Mercedes AMG GT-R, the street legal variant of the car used for years as a Safety Car in Formula 1. Not only performance but also luxury in the champion’s garage where you can also admire a Mercedes EQC, Maybach S600 and a Cobra 427.