Since its announcement over a year ago, Hogwarts Legacy is a little off the radar, with Warner Bros. and the developer Avalanche Software who continued to work on the title (as well as announcing its postponement from 2021 to 2022).

Many expected the game to appear at The Game Awards, which took place last week, but since that didn’t happen, the questions about when we can expect to see it have started popping up again.

According to well-known insider and leaker Millie, this could happen soon. He claimed on Twitter that Hogwarts Legacy, which was announced last year amid controversy surrounding Harry Potter author JK Rowling due to her transphobic comments, Warner Bros. would choose to be “very careful” with the game. .

Apparently, the publisher was looking at The Game Awards 2021 for a new Hogwarts Legacy trailer, but ultimately decided to do things differently, replacing it with a short CG announcement for Wonder Woman. Interestingly, the game would now be ready to receive a new trailer, which is expected to be released at an alleged upcoming PlayStation event.

Shortly after its announcement last year, Warner Bros. attempted to distance itself from Rowling, confirming that the controversial author would have no direct involvement with the game. Earlier this year, it was also confirmed that its character creator will feature transgender options.

Hogwarts Legacy will be released in 2022 on PS5, Xbox Series X / S, PS4, Xbox One and PC.

Source: Gamingbolt.