Hamilton likes a Ferrari without Newey? The analysis: Lewis between dreams and reality

From the Ferrari dream…

President John Elkann reiterated this today, “Lewis Hamilton comes to Ferrari to win his eighth title, not to enjoy his retirement“And it couldn’t be otherwise for a 39-year-old driver whose list of achievements includes 105 victories, 104 pole positions and 201 podiums. He doesn’t come to build, he comes with the aim of winning and bring the world championship back to Maranello. Hamilton had the dream of driving for Ferrari, so much so that he left Mercedes after 12 years and certainly not amicably with a unilateral divorce.

…to reality

To accept the courtship of the most beloved Red in Italy, Lewis had asked for precise guarantees. He will start the 2025 championship at 40 years old: there is very little time to wait. He cannot afford to get behind the wheel of a Ferrari that is not fighting for the world championship.

And it’s no mystery that in negotiations with Hamilton – you start from far away – Adrian Newey’s name had emergedwho had repeatedly expressed his desire to design a single-seater for the seven-time world champion.

Hamilton’s summer is definitely thoughtful. He returned to victory after two and a half years with a Mercedes capable of triumphing in 3 of the last 4 GPs. But if he thinks about the future, he sees a Ferrari that seems to be the fourth force, currently without a technical director and that she would have let Adrian Newey slip out of Aston Martin. Sometimes reality is just the name we give to disappointments…