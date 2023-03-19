Low expectations

At the end of the Saudi Arabian GP qualifying Lewis Hamilton tries to see the bright side. Last year in Jeddah, Mercedes touched him with the lowest point in its recent history, finding itself sensationally eliminated in Q1, also thanks to a completely wrong extreme set-up by the driver from Stevenage and the team that won six world championship titles with him . 12 months later there has actually been a step forward, but it seems hard to believe that the most successful driver in F1 history can truly be satisfied with a eighth position harpooned in Q3which will later become seventh tomorrow on the grid thanks to the retreat of Charles Leclerc’s Ferrari. In fact, Hamilton was beaten not only by his teammate George Russell, faster than him by almost four tenths, but also by Lance Stroll’s Aston Martin and above all by Esteban Ocon’s Alpine. Continuing at this pace for Mercedes, the role of third force on the track seems to be really at risk.

Hamilton’s words

“In some ways it was a better qualifying than what I did last year here – Hamilton conceded, speaking to Sky Sports F1 – I’m much higher up. In 2022 I was outside the top 10, while today I hope to be able to do something starting from seventh position, to be able to finish in the points and to try to progress”. Concrete and realistic goals, but certainly not in line with the Hamilton character and with what the Englishman has accustomed us to show on race weekends. For the moment, however, the reality of the facts is this and also the #44 seems to have run out of weapons at his disposal to change the state of things.