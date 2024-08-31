Disappointments in Monza

Already after getting out of the car at the end of Q3 Lewis Hamilton he seemed particularly down in the dumps about the 6th place obtained in the qualifying of the Italian Grand Prix, and the statements released later on Sky Sports F1 confirmed this feeling. The Englishman, who will be at Monza next year at the wheel of a Ferrari, admitted his disappointment at the third row with very self-critical comments.

Goal failed

A strong regret between the missed objective and the difficulties encountered in the last qualifications, to the point of considering the latter as his weak point: “I believe that I could have at least finished in the front rowI’m not saying in pole position, but at least in the front row – he declared – We did a good job, but I made a mistake in turns 1 and 2 and then I lost another tenth in the last corner. I have no one to blame but myself.. The qualifications they’ve been my weak point for a while now and I can’t figure out why. I’ll keep trying, and we’ll see. I’ll try to kick myself in the next two hours and then I’ll turn the page.”

More optimism for the race

A rather harsh comment from the seven-time world champion, record holder for pole positions in F1 with 104 career starts from the first box of the grid. However, unlike the last qualifying sessions at Zandvoort (at the end of which he considered his weekend ‘over’ even before the race), Hamilton is more optimistic ahead of tomorrow’s GP: “We have a great car for the race and the team did a fantastic job this weekend – he added – the car today gave me much better feelings than yesterday and the last race, and the team deserves better from me. Tomorrow I will have to react.”