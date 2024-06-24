Red ready for redemption in Austria

There Mercedes in the last two races it proved superior to Ferrari. In Canada the low temperatures put the SF-24s in difficulty, while the W15 overall proved to be the best car on the track with time trial in hand. In Spain, Mercedes confirmed its position on the podium behind Max Verstappen and Lando Norris with Lewis Hamilton returning to the top-3 after 12 races, breaking a fast that had lasted since the 2023 Mexican GP.

There Ferrari in terms of race pace it had something more than the Mercedes in Catalonia, but the start from the third row also compromised the race of the Scuderia di Maranello cars which were unable to overtake the W15s. In Austria next weekend on a traction track a prompt redemption is expected from Ferrari, which in Styria has always been very competitive even 12 months when the SF-23s were the protagonists of one of their best weekends.

Lewis Hamiltonfuture Ferrari driver, is not worried by these setbacks from the reds: “I don’t know what happened to the Ferraris in the last two races, but they are progressing anyway and they also brought a package of updates to Barcelona, ​​I don’t know why they had a ‘dull’ weekend. I have never had second thoughts about my choice to leave Mercedes for Ferrari and I certainly don’t have them now.”