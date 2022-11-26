The 2022 season was the most complex from a sporting point of view for Lewis Hamilton, who finished a championship without a pole position and without a win for the first time in his career. The Briton will certainly try to make up for next season, but this year, however, a satisfaction has come for him: la FIAin fact, examined some of the most beautiful maneuvers that took place in the various categories, awarding Sir Hamilton’s one as ‘Action of the Year’ 2022 in Formula 1.

The episode recognized by the International Federation dates back to British Grand Prix, which is the home race of the Mercedes driver. In the final stages of the race held on the circuit of Silverstoneas Carlos Sainz flew to his first victory in the Circus, the second Ferrari of Charles Leclerc instead he found himself in full difficulty in managing the wrong tires, so much so that he found himself in the Red Bull of Sergio Perez in the mirrors quickly.

At that point, the Mexican of Red Bull sank the attack on the Monegasque in the third and final sector of the track, in turn with Hamilton nearby. Leclerc’s resistance to defend 2nd place made life complicated for the number 11, so much so that in that circumstance Hamilton was able to take full advantage of the battle between the two to pass them both at the last cornerthus conquering – at least momentarily – the position.