Event brings together authorities from the 3 Powers to discuss future challenges and solutions for Brazil 2023-2026

O think tank Sphere Brazil promotes this Saturday (26.nov) debate on future challenges and solutions for Brazil 2023-2026. The event will be attended by elected political leaders from the Executive, Judiciary and Legislative powers, such as the elected vice president, Geraldo Alckmin (PSB). Starts from 9 am.

In addition to Alckmin, the following are participating: the president of the Central Bank, Roberto Campos Neto; the ministers of the STF (Federal Supreme Court) Luís Roberto Barroso and Ricardo Lewandowski; the governor of Rio Grande do Norte, Fátima Bezerra (PT); the interim president of the TCU (Union Court of Auditors), Bruno Dantas; the future Minister of the STJ, Paulo Sérgio Domingues; the ministers of the STJ João Otávio Noronha and Benedito Gonçalves; among other guests including CEOs and intellectuals.

The 1st day of the meeting was held on this Friday (25.Nov). The event is held at a hotel on the coast of São Paulo. The idea is to debate the next 4 years, starting with the elected government. For this, politicians who participate in the transitional government and 4 governors are heard. There is also the participation of presidents of at least 3 political parties.

This is Esfera Brasil’s 1st major event under the management of new CEO Camila Funaro Camargo. She assumed leadership of the group in place of her father, João Camargo, who is the new president of the Executive Board of CNN Brazil🇧🇷 In the past, the president-elect, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), and the current president, Jair Bolsonaro (PL), and several authorities participated in the group’s meetings.

On this Friday (Nov. 25), participants were: Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans), governor-elect of São Paulo; Helder Barbalho (MDB), re-elected governor of Pará; Gilberto Kassab, president of the PSD; Bruno Araújo, president of the PSDB; Renata Abreu, president of Podemos; Marcio Macêdo (PT-SE), deputy; Paulo Câmara (PSB), governor of Pernambuco; between others.

Here is Saturday’s schedule:

Panel “The new government for 2023 – 2026”, at 9 am

Geraldo Alckmin (PSB), vice president-elect;

Floriano Pesaro (PSB), executive coordinator of the transitional government;

Fátima Bezerra (PT), governor of Rio Grande do Norte;

Emídio de Souza (PT), state deputy;

Gabriel Gallipolo.

Panel “Legal security and Constitution”, at 10:30 am

Luís Roberto Barroso, Minister of the STF;

Luis Felipe Salomão, Minister of the STJ (Superior Court of Justice);

Alexandre Cordeiro, president of Cade (Administrative Council for Economic Defense);

Pierpaolo Bottini, lawyer;

Cristiano Zanin, lawyer.

Panel “Sanitation: the largest social inclusion program in the world”, at 11:45 am

Luana Pretto, CEO of Trata Brasil;

Mauricio Russomanno, CEO of Unipar;

Felipe Rigoni;

Gabriel Gallipolo.

Panel “Judiciary in Brazil: balance and security”, at 12:45 pm

Ricardo Lewandowski, Minister of the STF;

João Otávio Noronha, Minister of the STJ;

Benedito Gonçalves, Minister of the STJ;

Paulo Sergio Domingues, future Minister of the STJ;

Cristiano Zanin, lawyer;

Benedito Mariano, specialist in public safety.

Panel “The challenges of the economy and national development”, at 2:15 pm