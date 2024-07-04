Lewis Hamilton is preparing to live his last seasons as a Formula 1 driver and will do so with Ferrari starting next year, but the 7-time world champion of the Circus is not only focused on today, but also on tomorrow.

The British driver is well aware that he is nearing the end of his racing career and is preparing for his future with his helmet hung up, but a life still firmly within motorsports despite having more interests outside of motorsports.

It is no coincidence that Lewis has already had the opportunity to own the Denver Broncos, an NFL team, in 2022, and founded Team X44 in Extreme E. Now his attention is on MotoGP, the highest expression of motorcycling.

“I’ve always loved MotoGP. I’m interested in the potential growth of the sport, but I haven’t looked into it yet,” Hamilton admitted.

“But anything is possible. I’m definitely interested, as I said before, in equity and the Broncos have already been a first step towards owning a team. So I think in the next 5-10 years there will be something more, we’ll see.”

Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Throughout his career, Hamilton has had direct contact with MotoGP. In 2019, he took part in a vehicle exchange with Valentino Rossi on the Valencia track dedicated to the memory of Ricardo Tormo.

4 years earlier, in 2015, Hamilton collaborated with MV Agusta to design a limited edition motorcycle.

“It’s certainly interesting, I saw the news. But the press often writes and nothing happens,” said current MotoGP World Championship leader Jorge Martin, regarding Hamilton’s interest in a premier class team.

“Even if it happens, it will certainly be interesting. This is happening because our sport is growing, and I think it’s just the beginning. I think the next few years will be very interesting for MotoGP and I hope that if someone like Hamilton, who is an iconic figure in motorsport, wants to buy a MotoGP team it’s because something is really changing. So, I’m really, really happy about that.”

Marc Marquez, the next official Ducati rider starting in 2025, added: “If it’s true, because you never know, it’s certainly good for our sport. And even if it’s not real, it’s still good for MotoGP, because our championship needs people who talk about it and advertise it. We’ll see.”