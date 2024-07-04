More precisely, these training sessions were led by official coaches from UEFA and the German Football Association (DFB). The exercises instead come from the FC FUTURES Academy a free-to-access online library that is available in six languages ​​(including German). This content catalog uses in-game footage from EA SPORTS FC 24 and helps you improve your football skills.

EA SPORTS FC FUTURES has successfully concluded UEFA Festival of Football event in Berlin created in collaboration with adidas and UEFA, during which over 50 local boys and girls were able to participate in training sessions. Many young people thus discovered the beauty of football through interesting exercises.

How FC FUTURES Academy training works

These exercises took place at the Home of adidas Football in the UEFA EURO 2024 Fan Zone and have been dedicated to helping young players develop their speed, inspired by adidas’ reintroduction of the F50 football boot in EA SPORTS FC 24. The boot has returned to the pitch after a nine-year hiatus, with improved technology built to help athletes go even faster and perform at their best.

To the delight of the young participants, the ambassador of FC FUTURES and adidas Ian Wright He was present during the training sessions and shared his sporting experiences, also telling how important initiatives like FC FUTURES are for the world of football.

We also remind you that the Home of adidas Football is located in front of the Reichstag and will be open during the entire duration of the tournament. It is an area of ​​18,000 m² that allows fans to share their passion for football in many ways, including of course the possibility of playing EA SPORTS FC 24 in a tournament obviously themed around UEFA EURO 2024.